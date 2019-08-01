Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Trailer Arriving This Month

The Mortal Kombat fanbase has been rather vocal about NetherRealm Studios‘ lack of communication regarding the upcoming Kombat Pack fighters. Shang Tsung has already been added to the roster, and we have finally received gameplay of Nightwolf in Mortal Kombat 11, but fans have felt that there just hasn’t been enough. That said, the devs appear to agree with all of the vocal fans as they have revealed when there will be a new Kombat Pack trailer, and they did it in a rather hilarious way with a little help from one such fan.

The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account recently released a short video that features Shang Tsung texting and asking where the trailer is. Several comments that have been left by fans then pop up on the screen before the date for when we can expect the Kombat Pack trailer is revealed. They also accompanied the video with a message, saying, “We’ll be better.”

As it turns out, the meme was originally created by a fan who was quite vocal about the lack of communication on NetherRealm’s end. Before the above tweet went live, Twitter user “Baeyonetta” tweeted out a screenshot of the Mortal Kombat account messaging them about the meme, asking if they could use it. Upon agreeing to let the MK devs use it, they were notified that part of the video had to be altered to remove a word.

WHAT THEFUCK IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/ZlBG942XRq — Baeyonetta (@Baeyonetta) August 1, 2019

In any case, we will be getting a new Kombat Pack trailer on August 21st. As for now, Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular fighting game, check out some of our previous coverage. A snippet from our official review can also be found below:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see that NetherRealm is owning up to their lack of communication? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!