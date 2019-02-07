‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Leak Hints at Erron Black’s Return

Mortal Kombat 11 has revealed some pretty stellar fighters thus far, including that of Kabal and D’vorah as the most recent showcases. Still, there is so much more to come and a new datamine has revealed that Erron Black may be the next returning character.

12 Hidden Trophies for Mortal Kombat 11 on Steam have appeared in the platform’s database and many of them are about what one would expect from a fighter game. Performing X amount of fatalities with certain characters, things like that. But one in particular stands out:

A small snippet of the leak can be seen above where one trophy seems to be award for performing different fatalities with “ERR.” Though it’s not the full name of the character, it’s pretty easy to see why this would prompt Erron speculation, especially since the surrounding trophies match that pattern: Rai = Raiden (or possibly Rain), Bar = Baraka, and so forth.

The roster so far has been very impressive and Ed Boon has confirmed that “so many” more classic fighters will be making their grand return. For now, here’s what we have so far regarding playable characters being confirmed for the upcoming game:

Geras

Kabal

Kano

Raiden

Scorpion

Shao Kahn

Skarlet

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

What do you think about the growing roster so far? Who else would you like to see a major comeback, classic or otherwise? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about Mortal Kombat 11 before it arrives:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”