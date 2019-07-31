Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf Gameplay Reveal Coming Soon

Mortal Kombat 11 players have been awaiting the arrival of anything in regards to Nightwolf, who has already been confirmed and revealed to be part of the Kombat Pack. However, the studio has been relatively silent on the whole situation, outside of a few looks at the character. Director Ed Boon recently sent out a tweet that teased something Nightwolf-related could be arriving this Thursday, but fans were a bit skeptical. That said, it has officially been disclosed that Nightwolf gameplay is on the way, and it is arriving very soon.

The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account recently took to the social media platform to share a short video. The footage, which is only 10 seconds long, features a close-up shot of Nightwolf’s face before unveiling when fans can expect to see gameplay. As it turns out, Boon was not trolling as the gameplay reveal will be taking place on Thursday, August 1st. “Blood will be spilled to protect the spirit realm,” reads the tweet.

If we are finally receiving gameplay for Nightwolf in Mortal Kombat 11, there is a good chance that the character himself will be arriving soon after. We just might learn exactly when during tomorrow’s presentation, but it’s looking like the previous date of August 13th that has popped up might be true after all. Either way, we will just have to wait and see what NetherRealm Studios has planned.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In addition to this, more details can be found in the snippet from our official review below:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

