‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals New Noob Saibot and Erron Black Gameplay and Fatalities

Today, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a brand-new Mortal Kombat 11 fighter called Kollector, who is also a brand-new fighter for the series. If you want, you can check out Kollector and his debut trailer by clicking here.

But if you clicked on this, you’re probably here for either Noob Saibot or Erron Black gameplay. And don’t worry, we got plenty new footage of the classic ninja and the Arthur Morgan cosplayer, including a look at fatalities for each.

Noob Saibot:

“Shadow of the Netherrealm. In life, Noob Saibot was known as Sub-Zero. Unjustly murdered by Scorpion, he was resurrected by Quan Chi and granted power over darkness, but as Quan Chi’s slave. Now, Quan Chi is dead. Noob Saibot is finally free to reclaim the honor that was stolen from him.”

Erron Black:

“The best shot in Texas left home to seek adventure and excitement in Outworld with Kano and the Black Dragon. Outworld turned out to be the playground of Erron’s ultraviolent dreams. He decided to make his home there as the deadliest outlander in Outworld.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is scheduled to release on April 23. However, if you’re in Europe and picking the game up on Nintendo’s hybrid console, you’ll have to wait until May 10.

