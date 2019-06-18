Mortal Kombat 11 Noob Saibot Klassic Skin Easter Egg Discovered

Mortal Kombat 11 players will soon be able to beat each other up in the game’s new ranked mode, and with plenty of goodies to obtain by levelling up, it’s time to get down to business in the Season of Blood. That said, the latest installment in the series contains quite a few secrets and Easter eggs for fans to find, including one that was recently discovered on Noob Saibot’s Klassic skin. With said skin, Noob Saibot is wearing an arm band that, upon closer inspection, contains some inputs that happen to be a code from a previous Mortal Kombat game.

As pointed out by Reddit user “sysusr,” Noob Saibot’s arm band contains some input commands. While they didn’t know what it was for, user “pope-killdragon” jumped in to mention how it is from Mortal Kombat 2. It is the code that was used on the Character Select screen to take players directly to the fight against Noob Saibot – left, up, down, down, right, Select.

Needless to say, the team at NetherRealm Studios put an incredible amount of detail in Mortal Kombat 11 and it is quite apparent with the MK2 code being included on Noob Saibot’s Klassic skin. It’s time to start inspecting every last skin in the game in order to find out if there are more Easter eggs that we may have missed.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

