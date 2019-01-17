‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Official Prologue Trailer Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 looks sick from what we’ve seen so far, but what many were hoping to see is a confirmation of the time travel narrative we saw a hint of when the game was first announced. Now, we’ve got our first look at the prologue of the game and its incredible twists in store for fans.

“Raiden has upset the balance of history with the death of Shinnok,” reads the video’s official description. “Tired of Earthrealm’s defiance, Kronika, The Keeper of Time will bring order to the universe through any means necessary.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is something that had fans in a huge hype whirlwind following the initial trailer, and to see exactly how it impacts the player is a huge deal for those looking forward to the next step in the fighting game franchise.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are you hoping to see from the big reveal later on today? Are you excited for what's next in the Mortal Kombat franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!