Pete Davidson Confesses His Love For ‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Cassie Cage

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have been marketing and promoting the heck out of Mortal Kombat 11, which is set to release next week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Much of this marketing has been aimed at hardcore and nostalgic Mortal Kombat fans. For example, recently Warner Bros. released a new promotional video featuring Christopher Lambert, the voice actor of Raiden in the 1995’s Mortal Kombat movie. Meanwhile, the game’s official launch trailer, which was dished out this week, features the classic Mortal Kombat theme. But for every hat tip to the Mortal Kombat movie, there’s been marketing aimed at the general populace. The latest example of the latter features SNL’s Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, and Cassie Cage.

During a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Pete Davidson and Fallon talked about Mortal Kombat 11. Why? Because Warner Bros. paid them to. However, despite the cash involved, the two are genuinely fans of the series. Meanwhile, Davidson is also apparently a big fan of one particular female fighter. Jade? No. Kitana? Nope. Skarlet, Sonya Blade, Li Mei? No, no, and no. Speaking to Fallon, Davidson revealed that he has a big crush on Cassie Cage. Further, he can’t stand her father, Johnny Cage, who he thinks looks like a “do*ch*,” and who he loves to kill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, Johny Cage didn’t appreciate Davidson taking shots at him, and has sicne revealed he isn’t a fan of the comedian himself.

“From one funny guy to another, feeling’s mutual, Pete Davidson.” -Johnny Cage Check out Pete Davidson’s appearance on @FallonTonight. #MK11 https://t.co/1fTrJ2F88N — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) April 19, 2019

As for Jimmy Fallon, like Mortal Kombat’s creative director Ed Boon, he’s a fan of Scorpion, the face of the franchise.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming fighting game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!