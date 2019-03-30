‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Players Are Turning Baraka Into ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Shredder

The Mortal Kombat 11 beta will soon be coming to an end, but players have been having a ball testing out a handful of the fighters that were included. One such combatant that has been part of the testing phase is none other than Baraka. That said, some players have been putting the character customization tool to good use, as they’ve begun turning Baraka into Shredder. You know, the big baddie from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who was recently turned into a cheese shredder? Yeah, that one.

Taking to the Mortal Kombat subreddit, user “:Ashrah:” posted an image they had taken with the photo mode included in Mortal Kombat 11. What they captured was something truly beautiful and magical – their creation of a Shredder-looking Baraka that is quite possibly more terrifying than either of the characters on their own.

Needless to say, players who are making their Baraka look like the above picture are more than likely a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Then again, who knows – maybe they’re just big fans of making the fighter look even more terrifying by giving him a slick helmet. Either way, we can’t wait to see all of the creations that are to come.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to drop on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the next installment in the series from NetherRealm Studios:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Have you been able to check out the Mortal Kombat 11 beta and create some interesting fighters? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

