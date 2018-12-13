‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Now Available For Pre-Order On Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam

Following its shocking reveal at The Game Awards this past week, Mortal Kombat 11 from NetherRealm Studios has gained serious social traction heading into its community event next month. And now fans can get prepared accordingly as the game’s digital pre-orders have gone live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

You can pre-order either the standard or Premium version here on Xbox One; and choose between two editions here on PlayStation Store. The regular edition is priced at $59.99, while the Premium is $99.99. Those who pre-order either version will get a playable Shao Kahn as a bonus.

If you prefer, pre-orders have also gone live on Steam, with both the standard and Premium editions available here.

There is a description for the game on the pre-order pages, reprinted below:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

While there’s not a ton of new information, we do have confirmation about the Klassic Fighters making a comeback, along with the Custom Character Variations, both of which were leaked when GameStop Italy posted a description of MK11 on its website over the weekend. More details on these features, as well as the Season Pass and Kombat Pass, are expected at the community event on January 17, which will be live broadcast on Twitch.

The only system missing out on the action at the moment is the Nintendo Switch, but considering that its eShop listings usually only have games coming within the next month, that’s not a surprise. More than likely, we’ll see pre-orders for this version become available sometime in March. No word yet if the Switch is also getting the Premium edition, but it’s a good possibility.

Look for more information on Mortal Kombat 11 next month, leading up to its release date of April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Watch the epic debut trailer above!

