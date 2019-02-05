Matthew Lillard Talks Shaggy God Meme Fame and ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

As the petition to get the Shaggy into Mortal Kombat 11 continues to gain traction in the weirdest way possible, the man behind the character himself — Matthew Lillard — is talking about the memedom phenomena while also opening up about the upcoming fighting game.

Mentioning “it’s just wrong” regarding Shaggy’s innocence in his love of food and friendship, the skyrocketing popularity of Shaggy with “demon eyes” as he put it was definitely strange. Imagine waking up one morning to see a character you portrayed trending all over Twitter and suddenly you’re thrust into a whole new world of possibilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Lillard is busy with his new company Beadle & Grimm’s and doing his work with Dungeons & Dragons, Shaggy will always be a part of who he is — and apparently that includes the character in Ultra Instict form.

He commented on the “badass Shaggy,” the “God Shaggy” and the “Big Bad” Shaggy in Mortal Kombat. He even laughed mentioning that he’s “available” should the petition ever see fruition, despite how weird it all seems to the actor.

Lillard has been providing the voice of Shaggy since 2008 so to see the character evolve into the realm of Mortal Kombat would be a huge leap but one that a lot of people are gunning for. Stranger things have happened in the past and NetherRealm’s other title Injustice 2 is no stranger to interesting crossovers.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on all of the Shaggy hype for the upcoming game? Thoughts on Boss’s Mortal Kombat 11 works, maybe even potentially for a new movie? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!