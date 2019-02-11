‘Mortal Kombat 11's' Ed Boon Has Fun With Shaggy Rumors, Suggests New Character For ‘Injustice 2’

There have been some strange requests lately for guest characters for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11, but none are probably more odd than Shaggy of Scooby-Doo! fame. He even has a petition with thousands of co-signers, something that the game's creative director, Ed Boon, has taken notice of. And now he's responded in kind, having a little fun of his own.

In a new post over on Twitter, Boon has suggested his own petition, one that involves bringing another famous face to a game produced by his team at NetherRealm. In this case...gracing Injustice 2 with Scooby-Doo himself.

Please sign my petition. Scooby for Injustice ! pic.twitter.com/nt0tphibab — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 30, 2019

No, he's not serious. The hit DC Comics-licensed fighting game wrapped up its run a few months back after bringing the likes of Hellboy, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and others to the game. But he looks like he's having fun with the idea that if one Scooby-Doo! character can be thrown into the mix...then why not Scooby himself?

Of course, I had fun with the suggestion, but wondered where another particular dog was in the middle of all this…

And then there were responses from the fans, wondering just how well ol' Scoob would do in a fight. Hey, if there are Scooby Snacks around…

Even Twitter's Gaming channel couldn't help but get involved in the action…

And apparently I'm not the only one thinking about Scrappy…

And we have to admit...this anime panel featuring Shaggy is pretty awesome.

Here are a few more good responses.

For that matter...why hasn't anyone suggested Dyno-Mutt yet? He'd be great for Injustice 2. After all, he's an honorary Super-friend. Ah, well, maybe he can rip throats out in Mortal Kombat 11. What'll it be, Ed?

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

