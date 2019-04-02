This Custom ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Scorpion PS4 Controller Is Perfect For Any Fan

With the release of NetherRealm Studios‘ Mortal Kombat 11 only a few weeks away, fans everywhere are preparing for all of the lovely battle that is about to go down. Now that the beta has officially come and gone, those participating have a better idea as to what is on the horizon, but what takes place outside of the game itself will certainly come as a surprise to fans. Such is the case with a recent Scorpion-themed PlayStation 4 controller to pop up that will surely have players screaming “Get over here!”

The custom controller in question comes from an Etsy shop by the name of ShedofDreamsStore, who recently posted it to their storefront. The controller itself is painted a golden yellow to match the color commonly worn by Scorpion, and it features those lethal chains and kunai he is always throwing around as well as some lovely blood splattered about.

In addition to this, the input buttons have been replaced with 3D printed ones that feature the Mortal Kombat logo as well as “M, K, and 11” buttons. The touch pad reads “Fatality” and the Home button has also received an upgrade in the form of a tiny skull. Needless to say, this is a must for anyone anticipating Mortal Kombat 11.

Each controller is made to order and will run you $150.79, which may be a bit steep, but considering the amount of work going into it, the price seems more than fair. The seller also has an outstanding Baraka controller as well as a few other gaming related peripherals you can check out right here.

As for Mortal Kombat 11, the upcoming game is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Will you be picking up this awesome custom Scorpion PS4 controller for your collection? Ready to dominate in Mortal Kombat 11 when it drops later this month? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

