‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Graphics Comparison Between PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Revealed

Now that the Mortal Kombat 11 beta has been in full swing, players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have been able to get a good feel for the game that is set to arrive in just a few weeks. That said, while many are enjoying the glorious battle between some of the fighters that the upcoming game has to offer, some players are comparing what the title looks like on different players. Thanks to a recent video from VG Tech, we can see exactly how Mortal Kombat 11 (well, the beta) performs on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X as well as the base models.

In the video from VG Tech, we can see that Mortal Kombat 11‘s beta is performing rather well on each console. Dynamic resolutions are being implemented across the board, with the Xbox One X running between 2880×1620 and 3200×1800 and the PlayStation 4 Pro coming in between 2240×1260 and 2560×1440. During scenes that are capped at 30 frames per second, however, the Xbox One X can achieve 3840×2160, while the PS4 Pro tops out at 3200×1800.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to the base consoles, PlayStation 4 is rocking steady 1080p resolutions, while the Xbox One can only achieve this during the FPS-capped scenes. Outside of these times, Xbox One is coming in between 1536×864 and 1664×936.

Unfortunately, the Mortal Kombat 11 has only been available on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, so we won’t know exactly how well it performs on PC and Nintendo Switch until it arrives in a few weeks. That said, the Switch version will be using a lower geometry so it can obtain a steady 60 FPS, while the PC iteration will be optimized a bit better than previous NetherRealm Studios games, so we can hopefully expect some beautiful footage from PC players.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming installment, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the game looks great, regardless of platform? Have you been able to play the closed beta? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!