Mortal Kombat 11 Is The Best-Selling Game of 2019 So Far

Mortal Kombat 11 has passed Kingdom Hearts III as the best-selling game in the United States. The news comes way of market research company NPD, which tracks video game sales in the region. Previously, Kingdom Hearts III was holding on to the best-selling game of the year title, but back in April, with just a few days on the market, Mortal Kombat 11 shot to 2nd. Then in May, it surpassed Kingdom Hearts III, and presumably has been building its lead this month as well.

While Kingdom Hearts III has been dethroned, it still sits in 2nd. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five is Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Anthem, and Resident Evil 2 in that order. Here’s the full top ten:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem Resident Evil 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption II Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Of course, while Mortal Kombat 11 will certainly finish in the top ten for the year, maybe even the top five, there’s little chance it will stay number one. Almost every year, as long as Rockstar Games isn’t releasing a Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto, that honor belongs to Call of Duty, which is surely going to sell big this year with its soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, one of the most popular games of all-time.

Meanwhile, there’s some other releases coming this year that will probably crack that top ten, such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Borderlands 3, FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, Madden NFL 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and more.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on why everyone is buying the fighting game, peep our official review, which dives deep into why it’s one of the best entries in the long-running series.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”