Watch Out For This Game-Breaking Mortal Kombat 11 Bug

Mortal Kombat 11 released this past week via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And unlike many games at launch these days, it’s almost entirely bug free. Almost. Unfortunately, players have discovered a game-breaking bug that halts progression in the game. More specifically, players, across all platforms, have come across a bug that prevents them for earning any rewards or completing Towers of Time. According to multiple players, rather than the game working like normal, an error message will pop up stating that there’s an issue connecting to the servers, despite the players being connected to the server.

So, how do you avoid this bug? Well, it involves Kenshi’s Blindfold, which is an item in the Krypt that can be used to discover hidden items. As you may know, the Blindfold consumes Soul Fragments when it’s used, and apparently if it’s used when a player reaches zero Souls, the above issue happens.

Now, the issue isn’t widespread, but it is being reported across all platforms. However, other players are reporting that the above happened to them, but it didn’t result in the bug, meaning, the bug isn’t manifesting consistently.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from NetherRealm Studios on the issue, and thus there’s no ETA on a fix. However, in the meantime, some workarounds have been discovered. So, if this problem is currently causing you issues, click here for multiple solutions.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, of course, if you haven’t already, also be sure to check out our official review of the game.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. Have you been enjoying Mortal Kombat 11?

