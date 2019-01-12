New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Character Art Revealed Leaves Fans Drooling

In just five days, developer NetherRealm Studios will reveal the first look at Mortal Kombat 11’s gameplay, as well as reveal at least one character. But before that happens, the game’s official Twitter account has ran a new tease featuring some never-before-seen character art.

The character art is for none other than Scorpion, one of the series’ mainstays. And boy does it look good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shirai Ryu do not run. We fight.” Tune in to the #MK11 gameplay and character reveal on January 17th LIVE on //t.co/ArJITxDowG! pic.twitter.com/ebAlxYaLTM — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 12, 2019

As you can see, the art doesn’t alter Scorpion’s classic look too much, but it does look fresh and original, which isn’t always easy to do when you’re dealing with an iconic character like Scorpion. Of course the character art tease has fans drooling all over of themselves.

Can we just take a minute to appreciate how EPIC this game is gonna be!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — JσrdanBrσwn (@Browny_MCFC91) January 12, 2019

Wow wow wow Wow pic.twitter.com/O37zClzfij — Mortal Wolf (@StarlinskyY) January 12, 2019

For those that don’t know: Scorpion, aka Hanzo Hasashi, aka Full Scorpion Man, is a resurrected ninja and one of the few original characters that debuted in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game back in 1992. Along with Sub-Zero and Raiden, he holds the distinction of appearing in every generation of Mortal Kombat game as a playable character. And naturally, he is the most popular character in the series, and easily the most recognizable, though Sub-Zero gives him a run for his money.

An anti-hero, Scorpion’s father was notably a member of the Shirai Ryu, and forbade his son from joining the clan and becoming an assassin. However, Hanzo joined anyway in order to provide his wife and son with a good life.

In the game series, Scorpion is not a man, but a hell-spawned spectre that is seeking vengeance against the people responsible for the destruction of his clan and the death of his family.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It is poised to release worldwide on April 23.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does the character art look?