‘Mortal Kombat 11′ Features The Series’ “Biggest Story Yet”

According to the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account, the story of Mortal Kombat 11 takes place immediately after the events of Mortal Kombat X, and is the series’ “biggest story yet.”

The news came via a fan interaction, where one fan inquired about why Mortal Kombat 11 was rebooting the series’ story. However, this was an incorrect assumption, as the game’s official Twitter account pointed out.

Who said anything about a reboot? #MK11 takes place immediately after #MKX. It’s going to be our biggest story yet! //t.co/ewA5pdB3Kb — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 22, 2019

While Creative Director Ed Boon already revealed that Mortal Kombat 11’s story follows Mortal Kombat X, this is the first time we’ve heard the story framed as the “biggest yet.”

Now, what this vague framing means, isn’t clear. Is this purely a statement of quantity? Is it the longest story to date? Or does this mean it’s the most ambitious? I guess these two things likely come together though.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of how long the story mode will be, and generally speaking, NetherRealm Studios has been pretty tight-lipped on its finer details so far.

The one thing we do seemingly know is that there will be multiple endings, though the specifics around this are also a bit foggy.

Of course, we should be hearing more about the game’s narrative in the months to come before launch. I personally wouldn’t mind a light reboot of sorts. The narrative of Mortal Kombat over the years has become so convoluted that’s hard to keep things straight and remember its more specific plot points.

Mortal Kombat X is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PS4. No reports of any sweeping delays have been reported so far, however, it is rumored that the Nintendo Switch port could individually see a delay.

And of course feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think and what you’d like to see from Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.