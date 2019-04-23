‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Is So Violent It Can’t Release In Some Countries

Mortal Kombat’s over-the-top fascination with gore and violence is well-documented, and Mortal Kombat 11 is no exception. In fact, it may be the most violent and graphic entry in the series yet. And for fans of the fighting game series, this is a good thing. But for some parts of the world, Mortal Kombat 11’s violence and graphic content means it’s getting smacked with the ban hammer. For example, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that the latest installment will not be releasing in Indonesia due to it being in violation of the region’s laws.

Hello Marcellus! Mortal Kombat 11 will not be released in the Indonesian market to ensure that we are compliant with local laws within that country. Our decision may be further reviewed at a later date. — WBGames Support (@WBGamesSupport) April 18, 2019

Something tells me Indonesia isn’t the only country the game will run into issues with. There’s some pretty strict rating boards out there that I can’t imagine the game passed without some censoring.

With each installment, Mortal Kombat 11 gets seemingly more and more gruesome, partially thanks to advancements in tech and graphics, but also because NetherRealm Studios feels the pressure to always one-up itself. That said, creative director on the series Ed Boon believes the biggest misconception of the franchise is that people only play it because it’s violent.

