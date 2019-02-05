‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Kabal With Epic New Video

Not too much longer before Mortal Kombat 11 fans can get their hands on the latest fighting game. With an impressive roster so far and a narrative that can basically rewrite the series as we know it, there’s a lot of excitement for what’s ahead. During a recent Kombat Kast, a returning favourite that was previously teased officially made his full debut: Kabal.

Back in December, fans got a brief glimpse at what Kabal looked like in the new game, but we couldn’t completely confirm his arrival because it was that quick of a flash. But, during the cinematic, it certainly did seem to look like the former Black Dragon member, which would make a lot of fans happy since he’s been a hugely requested character since day one. Now, those same fans can be happy, because we’ve got an up close and personal look at the bad-guy-turned-good-turned-back-to-bad fighter himself!

Kabal has had an intense time since his first introduction into the franchise in Mortal Kombat 3, and with Kronika’s scheme of time manipulation, Kabal could be a huge shake-up for the narrative.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, there’s a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are your thoughts on Kabal's big return? Who else would you like to see a major comeback?