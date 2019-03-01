‘Mortal Kombat 11’ First Look At Erron Black, Noob Saibot, and More Leaked

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat 11’s entire roster reportedly leaked, and unlike some previous roster leaks, the validity of the newest one is pretty convincing.

The newest roster leak came in the form of a screen grab from what appeared to be an early-build of the game’s character selection screen. If the leak is accurate, we will be getting 28 characters at launch, and then six in the first wave of DLC. And then who knows how many more from there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, while the aforementioned leak revealed Mortal Kombat 11’s base roster, it didn’t provide the greatest look at the characters that have yet to be announced.

That said, not long after the initial roster leak surfaced, some in-game screenshots and character renders for multiple characters leaked as well.

More specifically, over on the Mortal Kombat forums “Test Your Might,” user NoobKillua posted leaked images of Noob Saibot, Erron Black, Kano, Kotal Khan, and Liu Kang that were initially posted onto the official Mortal Kombat Reddit page, but were promptly taken down by mods.

Here are the images:

Of course, like any leak, these leaked images should be taken with a grain of salt. But, as you can see, they look pretty legit.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the validity of the leak and the new look for the above characters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!