‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Roster Size Confirmed

The fighting roster for Mortal Kombat 11 looks to be pretty huge thus far. We’ve got eight confirmed fighters, with returning favorites like Skarlet and Baraka, veterans like Raiden, Sonya Blade, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero, pre-order bonus Shao Kahn, and newcomer Geras. But it looks like NetherRealm Studios is just getting started.

During today’s livestream reveal of the forthcoming fighting game, we got a very close look at the grid that’s being set for the character select screen. And by the looks of things, the roster is going to get a whole lot bigger over the next few weeks.

The screen shows that there are 25 open slots, including some spots filled by current characters. And more than likely, Shao Kahn will get his own, which means we’re getting a lot more characters in the future.

The game’s development team already noted that we’re getting another livestream event later this month, so it’s probably there that we’ll get a look at who’s joining the party next. It could literally be anyone, such as another new character that could be working alongside (or even against) Geras, or it could be a selection from a handful of veterans. These include favorites like Liu Kang and Kano, who would be welcome returns to the series.

And keep in mind this is just what the game showed us for the standard version. The team also hinted that we’d see what’s going to be thrown in with the Kombat Pass very soon, which means the roster could get even bigger than that. In fact, aside from Mortal Kombat Trilogy, and maybe Mortal Kombat XL, this could be the most stacked deck of fighters we see for a Mortal Kombat game.

The Mortal Kombat beta opens up March 28th for those that pre-order the game, and you should be able to access a good amount of the revealed fighters. But otherwise, you can check out the full cast when they debut in Mortal Kombat 11 on April 23rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.