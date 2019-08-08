Mortal Kombat 11: Controversial Scorpion Change Divides Fans

Today, NetherRealm Studios dropped a brand-new balance update for Mortal Kombat 11 that virtually tweaked every single character in the fighting game. It’s a pretty standard balance update, all of which always come with some level of controversy as some players come out of it losers, and others come out of it winners depending on said character changes. That said, this particularly update has caused a bit more unrest than normal, especially for Scorpion fans, as it came with a pretty large adjustment for the classic and popular character.

More specifically, Scorpion’s Hell Port and Air Hell Port have been changed to high attacks, which in turns makes them much easier to avoid and not be burnt by. In other words, the moves aren’t as effective. And if you’ve played Scorpion players — which there are a lot of — you’ll know they like to use these attacks quite often, and so naturally they aren’t very happy with the changes. On the flip side, anyone who isn’t a Scorpion main is delighted.

Scorpion mains right now: pic.twitter.com/KETVPg2Yf8 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) August 8, 2019

Yo if i see ANY scorpion suddenly leave the screen im smashin d2. Yall better sit ya maniac asses down and excel at the mid range with me 😂 pic.twitter.com/R1VcSJE7NQ — 🇺🇸Noble|SylverRye🇳🇬 (@SylverRye) August 7, 2019

Scorpion teleport is now a high. You can duck it. And you can whiff punish with quick uppercut. The skies have opened. No longer shall we suffer these atrocities. #fgc — Flextreme (@Flextremo) August 7, 2019

JADE GOT A BUFF AND SCORPION GOT A NERF!! TALENT WON!! pic.twitter.com/Luol0gYvin — Nico (@NicoSustaita) August 7, 2019

I’m so glad scorpion got a nerf. He deserves it. Now scorpion “fans” are going to drop him. I’m happy to fight different characters now #mk11 — Izzy @ FE3H (@MirsanIsaac) August 8, 2019

I hate that y’all did this.all the other person has to do is block it’s not my fault I’m good at the game and they are not — gilbert garcia (@gibZ_garcia1) August 8, 2019

*Hops on MK11 to play as Scorpion

Teleport gets nerfed…… *Deletes MK11 from PS4 and ask for refund 😐😐 — Teckknique (@TrailBlazerFan9) August 8, 2019

Don’t get it why nerf him when you didn’t need to, you could’ve just blocked and punish 😕 — 💜🏳️‍🌈ShadowWolf🏳️‍🌈💜 (@ShadowWolf520) August 8, 2019

Of course, Scorpion is still one of the top fighters in the current meta alongside Kotal Khan, in my opinion. If anything, I think this patch hit Geras much harder, though he needed a fixin’ given that he’s been broken since launch. All in all, as a Jade main, I’m quite happy with the patch.

