Mortal Kombat 11: This Shang Tsung Fatality is Absolutely Brutal

Now that players have an idea as to who will be arriving with Mortal Kombat 11’s first Kombat Pack, which will be arriving in less than two weeks, it’s time to start getting excited about jumping into the fight with new characters. While we have already known that Shang Tsung was going to be included, it was also revealed that Sindel, Nightwolf, Spawn, and two others would be arriving for Kombat Pack owners. That said, during the most recent edition of the Kombat Kast, more Shang Tsung gameplay was revealed, including an absolutely brutal fatality that he has at his disposal.

While the Shang Tsung fatality featuring Kintaro, which was revealed during the initial gameplay that was shown, is good, the new one is just ruthless. As is stated in the clip below,” Shang Tsung does not show mercy,” and that is more than clear with the fatality on full display. It features a whole lot of guts and a skeleton being ripped from the opponent, so it’s definitely a good time for fans.

Early access to the Kombat Pack will begin on June 18th for those who own the DLC, As stated above, it includes Shang Tsung, Sindel, Nightwolf, Spawn, and two others who have yet to be revealed. If rumors and hints are to be believed, Ash Williams is one of the two mystery fighters, but we will have to wait to find out if that is true.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

