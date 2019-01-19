‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Shao Kahn Design Gets An Incredible Genderbend Makeover With This Cosplay

We know Shao Kahn as the evil bastard he is in the Mortal Kombat universe but one cosplayer in particular took this character and made him her own with this incredibly detailed genderbend cosplay to celebrate the recent reveals surrounding Mortal Kombat 11!

The cosplayer in question is Alicia Marie and her portfolio is pretty darn impressive! She couldn’t wait to share her excitement over attending the big Mortal Kombat 11 event earlier this week and her take on the pre-order exclusive skin for the antagonist puts a feminine spin on a very rough character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see even more incredible shots of her cosplay in the above Instagram post by swiping right using the embedded arrows. You can even so more of her incredible work right here as the fitness guru shares more looks from many different characters including movies, games, and TV.

Need even more cosplay goodness? We get it! We’ve also got an incredible Cosplay Hub that showcases some of the most incredible cosplay community fan creations we’ve come across. From gaming, to anime, to even books – there is no limit to the fandom love out there and we want to shine a bright spotlight on how amazing that love can be!

You can also share your thoughts on this Shao Kahn take in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!