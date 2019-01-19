‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Shao Kahn Design Gets An Incredible Genderbend Makeover With This Cosplay

We know Shao Kahn as the evil bastard he is in the Mortal Kombat universe but one cosplayer in particular took this character and made him her own with this incredibly detailed genderbend cosplay to celebrate the recent reveals surrounding Mortal Kombat 11!
Debut of my Lady SHAO KAHN at the @mortalkombat reveal event ❤️💪🏽⚔️ Just livin’ my DREAMS rn #MK11 This is the armored costume and weapon I was crafting during Christmas. I may have to blog or something so I can show you and demo the build (it’s eva, resin casts, paint, rope, faux leather and metal accents). I’m no pro but I can show you what and how I got this to all come together. The last photo is the “pre-order Shao” skin that I based my design on. I fell in love with the Samurai inspired elements in his helm design that the original artist intended. Did you watch the stream on @twitch ??? 🤯🤯🤯 So far we have Skarlet and #Baraka lined up to return in the realm 😱❤️ Hanzo Geras etc … Shinnok still talking smack…. @noobde and co. have a some sick cinematics planned for us come April 23. My PS4 needs an upgrade to handle all the fatalities 😆 I wanted to thank #MK11 for making me an official artist in their #mkkollective This has truly been an amazing experience for me as an artist, costume maker, gamer and as a lifelong fan of MK. MORE TO COME MUAH AH AHHHH…. Who are you the most excited about playing??? Tell me in the comments! Shout out the Shiba baby! His name is @bakugou.the.shiba 🤗🥰 Photos by my loves: @cohasnofriends @_mittenkitten 📸❤️ 💪🏽 #aliciamariebody #fitness #workout #WBSponsored #mk #mortalkombat11 #mortalkombatreveal #abs #ad #girlsthatlift #motivation #shaokahn #cosplayer #costumedesign #fitspo #fitnerd #crafter
The cosplayer in question is Alicia Marie and her portfolio is pretty darn impressive! She couldn’t wait to share her excitement over attending the big Mortal Kombat 11 event earlier this week and her take on the pre-order exclusive skin for the antagonist puts a feminine spin on a very rough character.
You can see even more incredible shots of her cosplay in the above Instagram post by swiping right using the embedded arrows. You can even so more of her incredible work right here as the fitness guru shares more looks from many different characters including movies, games, and TV.
