‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Shao Kahn Gameplay and His Devastating Fatality

Mortal Kombat fans have known that Shao Kahn is going to be in the upcoming installment since Ed Boon revealed the game back at The Game Awards in December 2018. Unfortunately, the character is available to those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 11. That said, despite knowing that the combatant was going to be featured in the future fighting game, no gameplay or any other details have been revealed by NetherRealm Studios. Luckily, now that we are less than a week away from launch, the devs have officially unveiled a gameplay trailer for Shao Kahn, and it shows off one devastating Fatality.

In the video, which can be seen above in all of its glory, we see Shao Kahn face off against a number of other fighters that will be featured in Mortal Kombat 11. Wielding that massive hammer combined with his abilities, he is able to play around with the other combatants as if they are mere rag dolls. Of course, with balancing and whatnot, others will be able to stand toe-to-toe with the character, but it sure is fun to watch him deal some serious damage.

Speaking of which, that Fatality is absolutely devastating. Just when you think it might be over, Shao Kahn goes for a round of golf and just demolishes whoever happens to be on the business end of that hammer. Needless to say, it’s a situation that not many people would like to be part of, unless they were the ones doling out the carnage.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game in the long running series:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 11 so you can play as Shao Kahn? What are your thoughts on that glorious Fatality? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

