Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Look at Sindel

Mortal Kombat 11 — via the PlayStation Store — has revealed our best look at Sindel yet, the game’s upcoming DLC character that’s releasing later this month. More specifically, the PlayStation Store momentarily had a listing up for the character, which not only revealed a great look at the former Edenian queen, but a brief description of the fighter. Further, the listing has confirmed Kombat Pack owners will get the Klassic Cassie skin and a Gothic Horror Skin pack alongside the DLC fighter.

“The former Queen of Edenia will stop at nothing to keep her place,” reads the official blurb about the character. “When threatened with the loss of her throne when Shao Khan conquered her realm, Sindel betrayed her husband, and her people, to keep her privileged position. Now Shao Khan’s wife and Queen of Outworld, she enjoys power and wealth beyond most people’s imaginations. Good luck to anyone who tries to take it from her.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Sindel is set to release in Early Access form on November 26. Meanwhile, a few days later, on December 3, the character will be available for standalone purchase. After Sindel releases, all that will be remaining for Kombat Pack #1 will be Joker and Spawn.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”