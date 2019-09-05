Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Look At Sindel

A new look at Sindel in Mortal Kombat 11 has been revealed, and it’s one of our best looks at the character yet. As you may know, Sindel is set to arrive in the game on November 26 as DLC via Kombat Pack #1. In fact, after Terminator is added to the game in October, she will be the next DLC character injected into the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game. That said, we haven’t seen much of the classic character yet. She was featured in the Kombat Pack #1 trailer — which you can check out at the top of the article — but it wasn’t the best look at the Edenian Queen, which makes this new look at the character all that more noteworthy.

Unfortunately, the new look at Sindel isn’t great, or at least not the type of HD look at the character you’re after. However, it does reveal more of her outfit, and at this point Sindel fans will take what they can get. November may not seem very far off, but for Sindel’s most hardcore fans, it seems like a lifetime away.

For those that don’t know: Sindel made her debut in Mortal Kombat 3, and has been a big character in the series ever since. Despite her bad-guy looking exterior, Sindel is actually very kind. At one point, she ruled the realm of Edenia alongside her daughter, Princess Kitana. However, in the current timeline, she’s a revenant, and thus not one of the good guys. If you want, you can read more about the character here, and more about her current place in the timeline here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports beyond a Google Stadia port, which will arrive later this year.

