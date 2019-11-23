Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Controversial Sindel Story Ending

Sindel’s story ending in Mortal Kombat 11 has been revealed, and well, it has caused a bit of a backlash among fans of the fighting game, especially among Sindel’s most dedicated fans. If you haven’t seen it already, Sindel’s Tower ending is a bit, well, it rewrites Mortal Kombat lore a bit. Of course, if you want to experience the ending organically, you should probably stop reading. That said, in the ending, Sindel reveals that it wasn’t Shao Khan who killed her husband and the king of Edenia, Jerrod. Sindel claims it was her, noting her husband was too weak, and not only was Shao Khan a better lover, but she believed he could unite all of the realms, which in turn would make her queen of all the realms. Tempted by this, she killed Jerrod, but lied to her subjects and family in order to maintain her reputation, and apparently Shao Khan was more than happy to take the blame. After all, if anything, all it did was make him look more ruthless and powerful.

Anyway, upon defeating Kronika, Sindel becomes the ultimate ruler of the realms, outgrowing Shao Khan and beating Kitana down until she submits. In other words, NetherRealm Studios really leans into Sindel being evil.

As mentioned above, this story ending has caused a bit of an uproar among fans, who aren’t happy with NetherRealm Studios and how they’ve taken the character into an evil direction.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the best-selling fighting game — including news, rumors, media, and leaks — click here.

