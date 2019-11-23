Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Controversial Sindel Story Ending

Sindel’s story ending in Mortal Kombat 11 has been revealed, and well, it has caused a bit of a backlash among fans of the fighting game, especially among Sindel’s most dedicated fans. If you haven’t seen it already, Sindel’s Tower ending is a bit, well, it rewrites Mortal Kombat lore a bit. Of course, if you want to experience the ending organically, you should probably stop reading. That said, in the ending, Sindel reveals that it wasn’t Shao Khan who killed her husband and the king of Edenia, Jerrod. Sindel claims it was her, noting her husband was too weak, and not only was Shao Khan a better lover, but she believed he could unite all of the realms, which in turn would make her queen of all the realms. Tempted by this, she killed Jerrod, but lied to her subjects and family in order to maintain her reputation, and apparently Shao Khan was more than happy to take the blame. After all, if anything, all it did was make him look more ruthless and powerful.

Anyway, upon defeating Kronika, Sindel becomes the ultimate ruler of the realms, outgrowing Shao Khan and beating Kitana down until she submits. In other words, NetherRealm Studios really leans into Sindel being evil.

As mentioned above, this story ending has caused a bit of an uproar among fans, who aren’t happy with NetherRealm Studios and how they’ve taken the character into an evil direction.

I had hopes for the Sindel’s tower ending, but even that was ruined.

I have no words.

They destroyed everything for what we loved this character, and just mixed it with mud. pic.twitter.com/Bm3zBZseGL — 💀YPDP-A12🇷🇺 (@YPDP7) November 21, 2019

Sindel’s ending

Omg what did they do to her😱 pic.twitter.com/2ccR5QTuh4 — Kitana_Nina (@Kitana_Nina) November 21, 2019

what was with Sindel’s ending??? First they said Shao Kahn killed Jerrod, then in Kitana’s trailer D’Vorah said she did it, now in Sindel’s ending Sindel did it!! WTF??? — Alley Sin (@A1isonJade) November 21, 2019

Am I still gonna main Sindel? Yes. Am I gonna ignore her ending and pretend she’s still good? Also yes. — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔢 (@johnnytitanz) November 21, 2019

You know if Sindel’s ending was her using the hourglass to restore Edenia and make sure shao kahn and Quan chi were dead as fuck and cant corrupt her or anyone else, id be ok with her Evil intros….. but no, we get this clown factory of an ending i just- Dear NRS: pic.twitter.com/EfoAc4kDjL — Sheriff Mao Mao’s Cobbler (@DagothHouse) November 22, 2019

Does it really matter if #Sindel‘s ending reveals this retcon is all a ruse? Her intros still use this persona and will paint her public perception for years. That happened with the last two games: only showing her under mind control led many newcomers to think she was just evil. — The 4th Snake (@4thSnake) November 19, 2019

