‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Video Explains the Science Behind Skarlet’s Blood Spikes

NetherRealm Studios officially revealed Skarlet’s return back in January earlier this year, and fans were instantly intrigued by her redesign and her brutal fighting style. Her supernatural abilities and affinity for blood makes her truly a worthy opponent in the fighting realm, but the team over at “Because Science” wanted to take her abilities to an all new level but diving deep into what makes her work the way she works.

“Kyle offers a closer look at the dangers of shooting blood projectiles like Skarlet’s fatality in this behind the scenes episode of The Science of Mortal Kombat,” reads the video above’s official description, diving deep into what it took to make her blood magic weapons come to life — and accurately.

Using 3D printers, the team over at “Because Science” essentially recreated Skarlet’s moves with actual blood projectiles made to replicate her in-game spikes. Pitting them up against a mock-body for impact, the science portion of the program quickly went into to effect to make the magic of brutality happen IRL (safely).

Allen Pan also built a gun specifically to house these blood projectiles, and he mentioned that it was a pretty easy process with “little to no troubleshooting.” Seeing their creations come to life was pretty phenomenal, even more so when you see the passion that this team has about the game and learning exactly how this environment could translate into the real world.

The video above is definitely worth checking out. It’s not too long, and really dives deep into how her abilities work and just how fatal they actually are. You can also check out even more of their videos over at their YouTube channel right here!

Thoughts on the science behind Skarlet? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

