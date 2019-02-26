‘Mortal Kombat 11’ May Have Just Deconfirmed Smoke

NetherRealm Studios may have just confirmed that Smoke will not be in Mortal Kombat 11.

As you may know, there’s been no word whether or not Smoke will be in the upcoming Mortal Kombat game, and as each Kombat Kast passes, some fans are getting more and more desperate to know whether or not the favorite character of many will be making a return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, recently NetherRealm Studios’ developer Mick Pack tweeted out what some fans think is a confirmation that Smoke will be in Mortal Kombat 11, but more think is confirmation he won’t be. Confusing, I know.

Here’s the tweet in question:

Why did they make our ninja look like Klassic Smoke 🤷🏻‍♂️ He’s not even in the game. Anyway… see you at 3pm. 🎉 //t.co/j6sQQyOse6 — Mick Pack (@Cactuspack) February 21, 2019

As alluded to, many Mortal Kombat fans took “he’s not even in the game” as Pack saying Smoke isn’t in Mortal Kombat 11. However, he doesn’t specifically say this. In fact, it sounds like he’s simply wondering why the Mobile Kombat Kast logo looks like “Klassic Smoke,” if he’s not even in the mobile game. And this makes sense, after all, Pack works on the mobile game. But for some Mortal Kombat fans even if this is the case, this is still confirmation he won’t be in 11, because if he’s not in the mobile game, he’s almost certainly not in 11.

Who knows. Unfortunately, Pack never cleared up the confusion, which means we will just have to wait until the game launches. Though, even if the character isn’t in the game at launch, it doesn’t mean he won’t be added to it via DLC.

For those that don’t know: Smoke is a ninja assassin who was turned from a human into a cyborg in the original timeline. He made his debut all the way back in Mortal Kombat II as an unplayable secret character, before becoming playable in Mortal Kombat 3. In the series’ reboot, he has retained his human form.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Thanks, The Game Zombie.