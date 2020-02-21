Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Spawn Details

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the official character bio of Spawn alongside our first official full look at the Mortal Kombat 11 DLC fighter. As you may know, Spawn is poised to be the fighting game’s next DLC character, and the last fighter of the first Kombat Pack when he arrives next month. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of the character yet. In fact, we have no clue how he will play. However, while we will have to wait a few more weeks to see more of the DLC fighter, we do have the aforementioned character bio, which you can read for yourself below:

“Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men,” reads the official character blurb. “Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spawn is poised to hit Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17. Meanwhile, his gameplay reveal is currently penned in for March 8, which is likely when and where we’ll see his first fatality.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the best-selling 2019 fighting game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

H/T, Dynasty.