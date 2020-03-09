Mortal Kombat 11 Players Are Loving Spawn’s Gameplay Reveal

Mortal Kombat 11’s big Final Kombat event introduced players to Spawn, the game’s next DLC fighter. His gameplay presentation was followed by the reveal of several skins for the character and one Spawn skin that’s not even for him. But skins and flashy presentations aside, it was his gameplay that Mortal Kombat fans cared about since that reveal determines the first impressions of the character and ultimately influences how many people will be picking up Spawn when he releases. Judging from the first reactions shared online, people love Spawn, so expect to see a lot of the guest fighter when he releases later this month.

Reactions to Spawn came swiftly with everyone from Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, to those who know little to nothing about the character commenting on his appearance and his moves. Without even having laid hands on a controller to test out his power, some people are already declaring him to be the best guest fighter in Mortal Kombat, perhaps even in a fighting game overall.

You can see some of those best reactions below after the fighter’s reveal during Final Kombat, but be sure to check out his gameplay trailer for yourself to see what all the hype’s about.

Spawn releases in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC fighter on March 17th for those who have the Kombat Pack and on March 24th for those who want to buy him separately.

Todd McFarlane Approves

SonicFox Also Approves

Spawn looks sick as hell wtf — SonicFox @ Final Kombat (@SonicFox5000) March 9, 2020

Gorgeous Screens

Can we talk about how these are Spawn’s intro and victory screens and not FINE ART PAINTINGS



SERIOUSLY THESE ARE THE MOST GORGEOUS SCREENS IN THE WHOLE GAME#MortalKombat11 #Spawn pic.twitter.com/U01uMcHDE8 — *:･ﾟ✧ juney ✧･ﾟ*: (@juneybee03) March 9, 2020

Best Fighter Ever?

MK11 SPAWN is the best guest character in a fighting game PERIOD. https://t.co/xV4V64iVea — Suzi (@TheSphereHunter) March 9, 2020

Malebolgia Looking Good

Malebolgia lookin a hell of a lot better in MK11 than he did in that Spawn movie. pic.twitter.com/cNhYMyQpIC — Sukoshi Kaze (@sukoshi_kaze) March 9, 2020

The Embodiment of Spawn

I’m so happy NetherRealm got @ImKeithDavid to voice Spawn. I can’t see anyone voice him other than Keith, he just embodies Spawn. pic.twitter.com/cHxQjG6TJv — Reece Lively (@Reece_Lively) March 9, 2020

Buying MK11 Just for Keith David

I may not be a big fan of MK anymore but if that’s Keith David I’m hearing as Spawn I’ll heavily consider buying the game. From The Arbiter to David Anderson, that man nails just about every role he’s in. pic.twitter.com/ce3k3Ls00A — Castle Is Doomed (@GrumpyArson) March 9, 2020

Best of the First Kombat Pack

Spawn really is gonna be the best DLC character in KP1 pic.twitter.com/ZqLcZCj4Q9 — 𝑻.𝑪.| Autumn lovebot (@ESCRlMA) March 9, 2020

Let’s Go!

SPAWN IN #MK11 LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/t6cH1E6TZr — You Remind Me of the Babe… (@UpToTASK) March 9, 2020

Nailed the Presentation