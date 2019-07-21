Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Details Revealed By Todd McFarlane

Mortal Kombat 11 launched this past April on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch with a big, robust roster. Yet, its best addition has yet to come: Spawn. That’s right, as part of its first Kombat Pack, NetherRealm Studios is adding Spawn to the game. Unfortunately, at the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the Image Comics’ hero is coming to the game, in fact, we haven’t even seen him in the fighting game yet. That said, some new details on the character have been revealed during San Diego Comic-Con by none other than Todd McFarlane, his creator.

According to McFarlane, it was NetherRealm Studios who first approached him about the character joining the game. And McFarlane agreed to it, but under one condition: the character has to be made for Mortal Kombat fans not fans of Spawn. McFarlane continued noting he wants players to like and enjoy playing Spawn without even knowing who he is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane also said he told the NetherRealm team to not hold back, revealing he knew the game pushed the envelope, and he wanted it to do this with Spawn as well.

“I want you to get crazy,” said McFarlane while speaking to IGN. “And the only comment you’re really going to hear from me is that you weren’t crazy enough. I’m not going to be happy unless you make him super wicked in what he does. You say that to a bunch of 25-year-old developers, you get some good stuff.”

McFarlane revealed that he’s been involved with the process since the jump because NetherRealm is constantly sharing everything with him, including his dialogue, character interactions, skills, and abilities. Unfortunately, McFarlane stopped himself here before revealing any juicy details.

“Let me tell you one thing, they have a bunch of Spawn geeks at that place, because they kept showing me what they were doing, and I was like ‘what’s that from,’ and they reference it and say ‘that’s from Spawn issue 67 and that’s from Spawn issue 122,’ and I wrote most of that and had forgotten it,” said McFarlane. “There’s lots of cool stuff. They’ve gagged me, but I’ve seen it, and they are going to do lots of cool stuff. There’s going to be a lot more red than just his cape.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be available on Google Stadia later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling fighting game, be sure to take a gander at all of previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.