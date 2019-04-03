‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Features Single-Player Tag Team Battles, Sort Of

With the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 just around the corner, a plethora of information is about slap gamers in the face, not unlike a hit from one of the game’s many combatants. While the details coming from the dev team won’t be as painful as such a hit, they will be in abundance. That said, there will be a wealth of information coming from NetherRealm Studios over the next few weeks, including the likes of custom moves potentially making the DLC cut in the future. One aspect of the game to recently surface, however, may be of particular interest to fans – Mortal Kombat 11 is going to have tag team battles. Well, sort of.

The last time tag team battles were featured in a Mortal Kombat entry was in the reboot back in 2011, but it would be wise to keep those expectations in check, as it won’t be like it once was. During Game Informer’s coverage of the upcoming game, it was noted that some of the towers in Towers of Time will feature themes revolving around tag team battles.

While playing through these specific towers, players will take on the role of two different fighters, and will be able to easily swap between the two with the right stick. It was noted that this swap will be quick enough to pull off some elaborate combos, which will surely be entertaining for players who go the solo route.

For those looking to team up with others, of course, there is fun that awaits. Mortal Kombat 11 will feature group battles, which will see two players take on a boss more powerful than them. Luckily, the player who is hanging out in the corner can toss out assist attacks here and there. There’s also competitive co-op with leaderboards, rewards, and more. As for couch co-op, it won’t be there on day one, but it’s always a possibility that it might arrive later on.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you glad that tag team battles are sort of back with the release of Mortal Kombat 11? What else about the game are you excited about? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

