Mortal Kombat 11 Shares Terminator Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 has its upcoming DLC fighter slots all locked in for the foreseeable future, and while Spawn fans will have to wait several months to get a good and proper look a the character’s abilities and moves in the fighting video game, Terminator fans will get what they’ve been waiting for tomorrow, October 1st.

A new teaser trailer confirms that the game will show off the Terminator T-800, specifically, in action starting tomorrow at “0600 hours.” That’s probably PT, which would mean 8AM ET tomorrow morning is when it’ll release. At this point, we know basically nothing about the Terminator T-800 DLC fighter beyond the fact that it uses Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness, but it won’t have his voice. Well, it might have his voice, but it won’t be Schwarzenegger doing it.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the gameplay reveal below:

Targets found. Sending T-800 Gameplay Trailer to 2019, October 1st, 0600 hours. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/COYUMD8WaR — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) September 30, 2019

The new gameplay trailer teased in the video above is set to come exactly one week prior to the fighter’s release. Given that we currently know extremely little about the character, it should be rather enlightening. The Terminator will release on October 8th, followed by Sindel on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Terminator T-800 will be available on October 8th, but Joker isn’t scheduled to arrive until January 28th of next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.