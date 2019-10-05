Mortal Kombat 11: Every Terminator Intro Revealed

In just four days, Mortal Kombat 11’s newest DLC character, Terminator, will be added to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game. But before that happens, developer NetherRealm Studios — via MKIceandFire — has revealed every single Terminator intro, from his hilarious character dialogue with Johnny Cage to his more serious exchange with Shang Tsung to meeting himself. Like almost every intro in the game, there’s a mix between serious and comical, and there’s some pretty good writing as well. And while NetherRealm Studios didn’t get Arnold for the voice acting, the step-in does more than a serviceable job at delivering all different types of lines through Terminator’s iconic way of speaking.

Given that Mortal Kombat 11 has a pretty massive roster means there’s a lot of character introductions. 28-minutes worth. If you want, you can check them all out for yourself via the video below. Meanwhile, if you just want to see the Terminator meets Terminator intros, well they are conveniently right at the beginning of the video.

Terminator is set to join Mortal Kombat 11 on October 8 via the game’s Kombat Pack. There will be no option to buy the character outside of the Kombat Pack. Meanwhile, after Terminator, Sindel, Joker, and Spawn will release in that order.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.