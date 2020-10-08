Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reveals Unreleased Content

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath leak has revealed some unreleased content possibly coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch game in the future. Like many leaks -- including the leak that revealed that Rambo, Mileena, and Rain were coming to MK11 before it was announced today -- this latest leak comes courtesy of the game's files, and more specifically, courtesy of Mortal Kombat dataminer "thethiny."

Taking to Twitter, the dataminer reveals everything currently in the files that has not released yet. Whether it's scrapped content or content coming down the line is impossible to gauge. That said, there are some pretty interesting things currently sitting in the game's files.

For example, the files indicate that there at least two mores in the Krypt, including the "Living Forest" with a teleport machine. Meanwhile, there are also unnamed NPCs within these files that the dataminer is assuming is Smoke.

There's also more gauntlet levels for every character and NPC, plus the following three modes: Test your Luck, Test your Might, and Test your Sight.

Juicer than all of this are character-related files. The dataminer notes that neither Takeda nor Stryker are featured within the files, but there are files for Sektor and Cyrax. However, these haven't been touched in a while. Meanwhile, Havik has his assists as "to be removed," and there are files pointing towards a secret Reptile fight that uses Scorpion's model.

Lastly, there's some unreleased skins sitting in the files, including two for Rain: Tyrone Wiggins and Christopher Lambert. Meanwhile, there are also Sonya Movie and Johnny Movie skins as well.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt, like you would any leak. That said, not only have Mortal Kombat 11 files been a great source so far, but "thethiny" has been very reliable.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For more coverage on the best-selling 2019 fighting game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things MK.