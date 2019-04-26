Mortal Kombat 11 Details Next Update, Which Includes Some Freebies

Today, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment detailed the next update for the former’s new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game, Mortal Kombat 11, which released this Tuesday. More specfically, NetherRealm has taken to Reddit to talk about its next update and the current state of the game.

“First, we wanted to say thank you all for your feedback on Mortal Kombat 11 so far,” read the post. “We’re dedicated to bringing you the best experience possible and working to get the latest updates and patches live across all platforms. We’re aware of the difficulty issues in Towers of Time, and while we’ve made some changes, rest assured there are more on the way.”

To “help” players along, NetherRealm has decided to give out some freebies in the form of 500,000 koins, 500 hearts, 1,000 Time Krystals, and 1,000 Soul Fragments. Meanwhile, the Chicago-based developer provides the following breakdown of the update by platform:

PS4/Xbox:

We’re aiming to release the patch early next week. This patch will include:

Reduce AI difficulty · Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time · Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)

Switch:

For the Nintendo Switch, we have two patches in progress. We’re aiming to have the first patch in this series released in the next day or two.

Character tuning to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time · Reduce AI health to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time · Reduce effects and frequency of most difficult modifiers in Towers of Time · Overall improvements to stability

The second patch is in progress and we’ll let you know as soon as we have a release date. This update will include:

Reduce AI difficulty · Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time · Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)

PC:

For PC, we have two patches in progress. We’re aiming to have the first patch in the series released in the next day or two. This patch will include:

Character tuning to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time

Reduce AI health to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time

Reduce effects and frequency of most difficult modifiers in Towers of Time

Updates to character move values

Overall improvements to stability, including crash fixes in menus and navigating UI

Fixed a problem where the game would not load using certain keyboard configurations

Fixed a problem where the game would not load due to non-English characters in the Windows user name

We’re aiming to release the next patch in the series early next week. This patch will include:

Reduce AI difficulty · Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time

Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)

Mortal Kombat 11 is available, for $59.99 USD, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the update

