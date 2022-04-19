Mortal Kombat 11 Update Adds New Feature 3 Years Later

A new Mortal Kombat 11 update has been released by NetherRealm Studios and it’s added a new feature three years after the game was initially released. Unfortunately, if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, or PS5, the update is not relevant to you. If you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC the update is relevant though, as it adds a feature players on these platforms have been asking for.

While Mortal Kombat 11 support has more or less come to end, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t completely abandoned the game. Recently, it removed a controversial feature from the game. Meanwhile, a newly-discovered secret suggests that while there will be no more new content, there’s still content to be discovered.

To this end, the Chicago-based studio has released a new patch for the game that will allow players of the Microsoft Play Anywhere PC version of the game to play with Xbox consoles. In other words, there’s now cross-play between these two versions.

https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/1516496257019412483

It’s unclear why this feature took so long to implement for the Microsoft Play Anywhere PC version of the game, and it’s also unclear why now it’s being added. NetherRealm Studios provides nothing on the topic other than the tweet above.

As for what the studio is working on, we don’t know. History and previous release patterns suggested NetherRealm Studio’s next game was going to be out in 2021, yet it’s 2022 and the game hasn’t even been announced yet. According to some rumors, it’s Mortal Kombat 12. Other rumors claim it’s Injustice 3. And some are even saying it’s a Marvel game. These are just rumors though. The only thing NetherRealm Studios has said about the game is what boss Ed Boon said below back in February:

“I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice,” said Boon at the time. “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”