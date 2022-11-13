Mortal Kombat and Injustice Boss Confirms Some Good News for Fans

NetherRealm Studios boss, Ed Boon -- the creative director of both the Mortal Kombat series and the Injustice series -- has some good news for fans looking forward to the next game out of the Chicago-based studio. This coming spring, it will be four years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11. Four years isn't a very long hiatus for most developers, but NetherRealm Studios had developed a cadence of releasing a new game every two years, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice in the process, so it's a long break for it. This is why many expected to get Injustice 3 in 2021 and then Mortal Kombat 12 in 2023. The latter could still happen, but obviously, the former did not.

It remains to be seen which of the two series NetherRealm Studios is currently working on. History suggests it's Injustice, but rumors and reports claim it's Mortal Kombat 12. And of course, it could be neither of these things. It could be another IP or something brand new. Whatever the case, whatever game comes next from NetherRealm Studios, it won't be free-to-play. And with so many competitive and online games going free-to-play, this will be music to the ears of hardcore Mortal Kombat and Injustice fans who will the series to continue as is.

The news comes the way of Ed Boon over on Twitter, who didn't say much, but when asked if his next game will be free-to-play, he simple responded "no." Of course, things change all the time in game development, but it's safe to assume whatever NetherRealm Studios is working on, it's pretty deep in development, which means it's very unlikely it's going to u-turn from a premium product to a free-to-play product. It's not unheard of, just not common.

