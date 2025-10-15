Mortal Kombat 2’s Kitana Joins an MK Game Roster 6 Months Ahead of the Movie’s Release

After a recent delay, Mortal Kombat 2 is still months away from its May 15th, 2026 release date. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t cross over with yet another Mortal Kombat game. The film’s version of Kitana has been announced for Mortal Kombat Mobile, and she joins the expansive roster right after its latest and rather expansive new update.

Mortal Kombat 2‘s Kitana will make her way to MK Mobile on November 12th. Her outfit is inspired by the one in said film, but, going by the official trailer, she will have a slate of moves modeled after her attacks in Mortal Kombat 11. But within the context of Mortal Kombat Mobile, she will give players access to Piercing attacks that remove block buffs, stop foes from tagging out, and enhance her own critical damage. She’ll be in the upcoming Kombat Pass: Season of Screams in November, and those who buy the pass will get early access to her.

MK2 Kitana is already in Mortal Kombat 1, as she made it into the game back in May. Her costume was dumped into the prematurely killed fighter alongside MK2 skins of Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion. The sudden release of the costumes and vast lead time before the movie caused some to believe these outfits were put into Mortal Kombat 1 just to wrap up support for the game early in order to begin selling the Definitive Edition, which dropped the same day as costumes. This strategy seemed to back the reports that stated Mortal Kombat 1‘s future DLC was canceled and support was coming to a close (only the latter of which was confirmed).

It is unclear if more MK2 fighters will come to the long-running Mortal Kombat Mobile. The tuned-down, free-to-play fighter has been going strong since around the launch of Mortal Kombat X in April 2015 and has gotten a staggering amount of new fighters in those ensuing years. Some of those include crossovers like Spawn, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, The Terminator, Homelander, The Joker, and Jason Voorhees. It even has versions of Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, and Raiden from the 1995 film.

MK Mobile‘s 7.0 update, on the other hand, is already out and comes with a lengthy list of changes and new features. Scream’s Ghostface is the headliner, as Nightmare Ghostface is joining the cast. He’ll even be able to swap to another Ghostface during the fight somewhat like his iteration in Mortal Kombat 1.

Johnny Cage’s mansion will also be available as a new map, which will be familiar for MK1 players. New Klash Towers will give players some random cards and task them with building a strong team that can take on other players. Spawn and Triborg now have Brutalities via new Krypt Equipment. And five characters — Triborg Cyrax, Triborg Smoke, Triborg Sub-Zero, Gunslinger Erron Black, and Unstoppable Jason — are also now Ascendable, which levels up cards and makes them more powerful. These tweaks and additions come alongside a suite of balance changes.

The account changes are the last notable feature, as this update lets players link to a new WB Games Account, which will replace the WBID system currently in the game. Players with a WB Games Account will be able to use cloud saves, recover their account, and link to their Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1 profiles on other systems. Those who set up a link to their MK1 account will get 150 Dragon Krystals and one random MK1 character. Linking to MK11 (while not a new feature) will yield a free Kard Pack with a character from MK11.

