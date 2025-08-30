Mortal Kombat II Gets Major Update (and Fans Will Be Disappointed)

When Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat came out back in April of 2021, it pulled off something of a hat trick. It was a live-action, bloody movie based on a video game that managed to score relatively solid reviews. Furthermore, it managed to perform fairly well at the box office, which was especially impressive considering it was released when audiences were afraid to return to the theater due to COVID-19. Not to mention, it debuted simultaneously on HBO Max. Suffice to say, it successfully injected new life into the cinematic wing of the franchise after 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation seemed to put it to bed for good.

When it comes to Mortal Kombat II, the level of anticipation couldn’t be higher from fans of the IP (and from those who just like a good, energetic action movie). Unfortunately, they’re going to have to wait, because according to Deadline, instead of an October 24, 2025 release date, it’s now going to be hitting the big screen on May 15, 2026.

Why the Wait for Mortal Kombat II?

Given how Mortal Kombat II‘s red-band trailer scored over 100 million views globally, one would assume that Warner Bros. would be itching to get this movie out there, but it really comes down to when they think it will perform at its peak. A summer movie season release date indicates high confidence, so if this date shift does anything, it should inspire confidence that the final product will live up to the hype and expectations.

October tends to be one of the slower months of the year. It’s simply not when audiences show up to shell out cash on a ticket. At least not when compared to a prime May release date. And as for this October, it’s already pretty crowded. Good Boy is generating a healthy amount of early interest and both Tron: Ares and The Black Phone 2 look to be hits. Then there’s the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is fronted by one of the most popular talents on the scene right now, Jeremy Allen White.

Not to mention, Warner Bros. had terrific success in a May slot this year with Final Destination: Bloodlines. That film ended up being the highest grossing of the franchise, and it’s likely they would like to turn that success into a winning streak.

As of now, Mortal Kombat II won’t be facing much competition on that May 15th release date. Outside Animal Friends and The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1st (both of which couldn’t be more different in terms of genre) it’s the first mega-movie of the summer. Seven months is undeniably a major shift, and for the many excited by its excellent trailer, it’s going to be hard to wait to see Karl Urban join the fun as Johnny Cage, but the safe bet is on this wait having been worth it.

Let us know in the comments if you think Mortal Kombat II will excel as a summer release movie.