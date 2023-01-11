Mortal Kombat 2 Leak Taken Down

Last month, the source code for Mortal Kombat II leaked online, offering fans a never-before-seen treasure trove of information about the 1993 game. Unfortunately, it seems that Mortal Kombat owner Warner Bros. Discovery has taken issue with the source code's release, sending a DMCA request to GitHub. The website has complied with the request, and all related files have since been removed. The company was well within its rights to have the content removed, but it's bound to be disappointing for a lot of Mortal Kombat fans!

While the source code itself might have been removed, there's still a lot fans got to learn about Mortal Kombat II. During development, developer Midway cut a lot of content for one reason or another, including moves, combos, and stage details. There was also a very interesting blue-skinned version of Scorpion. When we reported on the leak last month, we noted that it seemed weird that Mortal Kombat creators Ed Boon and John Tobias had not commented on the material from the leak, as the two tend to be vocal on Twitter. It seems general unhappiness with the leak from Warner Bros. Discovery might have been the reason.

Now that the source code has been removed, hopefully we can hear some stories about the material that didn't make it into the final game. It's always interesting to hear back stories about content that ended up cut from games, and see how it might have influenced later releases. The early Mortal Kombat games still hold a special place in the hearts of gamers that grew up during the early '90s, and the franchise remains quite popular.

The video game industry is notoriously bad at preserving its history, and older content is constantly getting lost or thrown away. When stuff like this appears online, it gives fans a window into development that might have been otherwise lost. Hopefully Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios will showcase some of the game's cut content online in an official capacity at some point.

Are you interested in learning more about Mortal Kombat II's cut content? Were you a fan of the original Mortal Kombat games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Torrent Freak]