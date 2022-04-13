Mortal Kombat 2 Seemingly Teased by Movie Producer

Mortal Kombat 2 is seemingly being teased by Todd Garner, a producer on the first movie. We know a sequel to the 2021 reboot is in the works, with the screenplay being handled by Jeremy Slater, the head writer and executive producer of the new Disney+ series Moon Knight. That said, this is about all we know about the movie in terms of salient details. Unfortunately, Garner hasn’t changed this, but his teases may suggest we could be hearing more about the movie soon.

Today, Garner changed his Twitter profile picture to an edit of an official poster for the first movie. By itself, this wouldn’t be that noteworthy, but Garner has a reputation for subtle teasing and he’s made some other interesting tweets recently. He also recently ran an informal Twitter poll asking his followers what their favorite Mortal Kombat realm is. Apparently, Edenia won. For those that don’t know: Edenia is one of the six realms that make up the Mortal Kombat universe. The realm is inspired by the Garden of Eden in The Bible and is home to characters like Sindel, Kitana, and Jade,

More interesting than this, Garner also recently shared a picture showing him with Joe Taslim (Bi-Han) and Chin Han (Shang Tsung). This could have just been a friendly meet-up, but it was enough to raise the antennas of many fans.

Going to the dark side… pic.twitter.com/ty05qpdRDg — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) April 9, 2022

For now, take everything here for what it is, which is speculation. There seems to be something here, especially with the profile picture change, but for now, none of this is definitive. Of course, if any additional suspicious tweets are issued we will update the story accordingly. And of course, if Garner offers any clarification in regards to the string of tweets and the speculation they have created, we will also update the story accordingly.

In recent and related news, the first character of the rumored new Mortal Kombat game — Mortal Kombat 12 — may have leaked recently. Meanwhile, almost three years after its initial release, NetherRealm Studios has removed a controversial feature from the latest Mortal Kombat game, Mortal Kombat 11.

