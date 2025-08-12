Mortal Kombat 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Limited Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

With Mortal Kombat 2 starring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage set to debut in theaters on October 24th, it’s time to revisit the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot film that set the stage for the upcoming film. One of the ways you can do that is with the brand new Mortal Kombat 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release, which is up for pre-order here on Amazon and here at Universal Studios’ GRUV site, the latter of which offers a 20% discount with the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. As a limited edition release, it won’t be available for long. If you miss out, you can pick up the standard 4K Blu-ray here at GRUV for only $14.99.

The 2021 film Mortal Kombat centers around a new character named Cole Young – a washed-up MMA fighter who discovers that he is a descendant of the legendary ninja Hanzo Hasashi (who later becomes Scorpion). This lineage is signified by a dragon birthmark, which also marks him as one of Earthrealm’s champions destined to fight in the Mortal Kombat tournament. The movie leads into the appearance of Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage, who is at the center of the upcoming sequel. Read on for the special features that are expected to be available on the Steelbook release.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

From Game to Screen: The Making of Moral Kombat – Featurette

Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters – 11 Featurettes

Fight Koreography – Featurette

Intro the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat – Featurette

Anatomy of a Scene – 7 Feaurettes

Deleted Scenes

Based on the video game created by Boon and John Tobias, the Mortal Kombat 2 movie also stars Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, with Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

“I’m so excited for people to see the movie,” screenwriter Jeremy Slater told ComicBook of the sequel, which centers on the Mortal Kombat Tournament set up in the 2021 film. “It’s been done for a while. We’ve been waiting for the right release date and waiting for the right window. I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans, and watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it. It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. That’s why you get into this business.”

Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in theaters on October 24th. You can check out a trailer for the film right here.