Mortal Kombat Movie Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

The new Mortal Kombat movie will release in just a few short weeks at this point, and ahead of it dropping in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures have released a group of new behind-the-scenes photos that, for example, show off Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) working with director Simon McQuoid, Ludi Lin (Liu Kang) looking ready to kick butt, and more.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes photos below!

Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) and director Simon McQuoid

Lewis Tan (Cole Young) and director Simon McQuoid

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ludi Lin (Liu Kang)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In case you missed it previously, here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about the new behind-the-scenes photos? Are you excited for the movie to release next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!