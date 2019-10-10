Mortal Kombat Cosplay Perfectly Genderbends Scorpion

An expert cosplayer who’s been working on a cosplay of Scorpion from Mortal Kombat has pretty much perfected the look by now. The individual who goes by the name Rocio Cosplayer (and rociocosplayer on Instagram) has been sharing multiple posts over the past few weeks as she brought her Scorpion cosplay to different conventions, each of which show them as Scorpion with the fighter’s iconic mask while they puts their own spin on the character.

Some of the cosplayer’s posts can be seen below to give an idea of what their Scorpion cosplay looks like and how long she’s been working on the look. Rocio Cosplayer’s latest Scorpion post seen at the top of the ones below was put up on Instagram just this week while one from nine weeks ago shows the cosplayer meeting up with Mortal Kombat’s Ed Boon at an event.

You can check out the Scorpion cosplays below, and more of them and other outfits from the cosplayer can be seen here through their Instagram page.

Given how popular of a character Scorpion is in the Mortal Kombat series, it’s not hard to find cosplays of the fighter. We saw several of them earlier in the year when excitement around the new Mortal Kombat 11 game was building, some of which showed Scorpion in a more traditional way while others put a similar genderbent spin on the character. Scorpion is far from the only character who Mortal Kombat fans have singled out as a go-to pick for cosplays as well with other people providing their own takes on characters like Raiden.

In 2021, we’ll see what would be considered the best Scorpion cosplay of all time. The new Mortal Kombat movie is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021, and Hiroyuki Sanada of Avengers: Endgame and John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum fame has been picked to portray the on-screen version of Scorpion.