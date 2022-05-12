Mortal Kombat Creator Calls for Sega vs. Capcom Fighting Game

✖

Over the years, the heroes and villains of Capcom have battled it out in fighting games with characters from Marvel, Tatsunoko, Tekken, and SNK. However, if Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon had his way, the next Capcom crossover would pit characters like Mega Man and Chun-Li against Sega mascots like Sonic the Hedgehog and Amy Rose. Capcom and Sega are two of the oldest publishers in the video game industry, and both are responsible for some of the most beloved franchises in all of gaming. It's actually kind of surprising to think that a crossover game hasn't happened yet!

Boon's Tweet about the crossover can be found embedded below.

Somebody MAKE IT SO! https://t.co/ku092LVyHv — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 11, 2022

Boon's comment on a potential crossover was prompted by a fan that shared artwork from the "Worlds Unite" storyline that took place in the Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man comics published by Archie Comics in 2015. Worlds Unite was a sequel to a previous crossover featuring Sonic and Mega Man, but this one brought in a number of additional characters owned by Sega and Capcom. There was something really cool about seeing all of these icons interacting with one another, and it would be even cooler to see in a game. A fighting game that loosely adapted the Worlds Unite story could be a huge success, if Sega and Capcom were interested in doing it!

While Capcom has a lot more experience with the genre, Sega characters have appeared in fighting games like Sonic the Fighters and Sonic Battle. It's been a while since Sega has shown any interest in the genre, but there is precedent, and it's not hard to imagine fans of both companies being interested in such a game. Reception to Boon's Tweet has been quite strong, with a lot of fans echoing their hopes that this crossover might see release one day. For now, fans will just have to make their voices heard if they want to see this happen!

Would you like to see a Capcom vs. Sega fighting game? Which fighters would you want to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!