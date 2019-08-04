Mortal Kombat Writer Reveals His Main Character From the Games

In case you somehow weren’t already aware, a Mortal Kombat reboot film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2021 from New Line Cinema, and things are looking good for it thus far. Aquaman filmmaker James Wan will produce, the movie’s seemingly found its Sub-Zero, and the script comes from Greg Russo, a writer that is very familiar with video game adaptations. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Russo about the upcoming film, and got him to reveal a number of interesting tidbits… including which Mortal Kombat fighter he mains.

In the course of asking about what fans can expect from the upcoming reboot, ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt noted that Russo had previously mentioned he was a lifelong gamer; as such, he asked Russo about which character he mained, and the answer might surprise you.

“When I was growing up in high school, there was a bowling alley near my house that I used to go to a lot, just to kind of get away from the daily shit that we all go through, and I would just spent hours in there,” Russo said, “and they had [a Mortal Kombat 2] machine, and you know, back in the mid ’90s […] they had these things called arcades, I guess the new kids won’t be too familiar with those. But back then we had arcades, and they became these really cool social hangouts, it was just where you’d go and you’d spend time with a bunch of fellow gaming nerds. And so yeah, the MK2 machine was my go-to.”

“That’s where I really cut my teeth,” he continued, “and Kitana was my player, so I was well-versed in her moveset on that machine. And you had to be or else you’d be kicked out of the arcade.”

So, there you have! Greg Russo mains Kitana — or at least did, back in the day. What do you think of that answer? Should Russo pick up Mortal Kombat 11 if he hasn’t already, do you think? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat is set to release on March 5, 2021, giving Russo and the rest of the folks involved a good amount of time to work on it. For more Mortal Kombat reboot coverage, check out all of our previous coverage right here.