Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Was Made With a “Council” of Community Experts to Make Sure Nothing Was Missed

The Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is packed with retro Mortal Kombat games from classic platforms like the SNES, Game Boy, and even arcade versions of everything from the original Mortal Kombat to Mortal Kombat 4. Those already planning on buying the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection from developer Digital Eclipse and publisher Atari no doubt already have specific games and versions in mind they’re going to play first, but it’s just as fair to assume that with how many Mortal Kombat games there have been, some players still have wishlists of what should be included in the collection.

During Summer Game Fest, ComicBook spoke to Digital Eclipse’s head of production Stephen Frost, a developer who’s well aware of the fervent Mortal Kombat community. Favorite games and characters are just the surface of these wishlists; beneath that are game-specific version of characters, different looks over the years, and platform versions of the Mortal Kombat games ingrained in players’ memories. To achieve a version of the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection that satisfied as many players as possible, Frost said Digital Eclipse consulted not just industry veterans like Ed Boon and John Tobias but also those from the community who live and breath Mortal Kombat.

“Yeah, it’s tough. We have a lot of people who are experienced in Mortal Kombat knowledge, who like Mortal Kombat, and we cover our main bases,” Frost said of the teams working on Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. “But for this project specifically, we also enlisted the help of what we call like ‘The Council,’ which is a handful of people from the community on this one who have lived Mortal Kombat, ran huge fan sites or have written stories about Mortal Kombat.”

Frost continued to say these people making up The Council are a sort of “litmus test” to ensure nothing overlooked (or at least to ensure the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection satisfies as many people as it can). Acknowledging it’s impossible to please everyone, Frost said he hopes the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will serve as a long-lasting celebration of the Mortal Kombat series for both online and offline players.

“Like we’ve said before, we’re not able to please everyone. Everyone has very specific desires about Mortal Kombat, whether it’s a version of the game that they prefer to play and want to include or certain features,” he said. “All I can say is we’re trying to make sure we cover everything that would make the majority of Mortal Kombat fans happy, and then also on top of that, at least try to add the more hardcore features for online and offline that we hope more of the dedicated Mortal Kombat fans will appreciate and enjoy.”

So far, the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat 4, Mortal Kombat Advance, Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition with more Mortal Kombat games to be announced in the future. The Legacy Kollection itself is scheduled to be released at some point in 2025 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms.